NJ investigates death of man in police custody in Toms River after 'medical episode'

TOMS RIVER - State officials are investigating the death of a man in police custody who died after complaining of a “medical episode.”

The state Attorney General’s Office late Saturday announced the probe into the incident that began at 1 p.m. on April 19 outside of a gas station on Route 37 near West End Avenue in Toms River.

Investigators said the adult male, whose identity and age were not released, was arrested at the gas station for outstanding warrants by officers from the Toms River and Island Heights police departments.

“Prior to the arrest, the male refused to exit his parked vehicle and stated that he was having a medical episode,” officials said in a press release. “Officers were able to arrest the male and provide medical attention on-scene.”

The man was later taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was pronounced dead at 2:25 p.m.

The release said that state law requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of any death that occurs during a law enforcement action or while the person is in custody.

Results of the review will then be presented to a grand jury for review to determine if the evidence supports returning an indictment against any officers involved, officials said.

