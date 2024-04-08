NJ inmates won't see the eclipse as facilities suspend outdoor activities

While many in the Garden State will be looking up to witness the solar eclipse Monday, inmates in New Jersey won't have the same luck.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections will restrict outdoor time in all of its facilities during eclipse time to avoid any accidental viewing of the sun that might cause eye damage, spokesperson Amy Quinn told NJ Advance Media. Staff members will also be required to stay indoor.

"Due to safety concerns and the unavailability of protective eyewear for both incarcerated persons and staff at the New Jersey Department of Corrections, all outdoor activities at our nine facilities will be suspended from 2 p.m. to approximately 4:30 p.m." Quinn said.

