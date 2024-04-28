Which NJ high schools have the highest SAT scores? | College Connection

New Jersey students find the bar is set high regarding SAT scores. While the national average SAT score was 1,028 (out of a possible 1600) among last year’s test-takers, according to College Board, many school districts reported significantly higher results.

At High Technology High School in Monmouth County, students’ SAT scores averaged 1,532 – more than 500 points above the national average. It was one of 10 magnet or technical schools which reported the highest SAT scores in New Jersey. This is likely because they have a selective admissions process that allows a limited number of students to attend.

Among general admission high schools, the top three rankings went to Millburn High School, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North, and Montgomery High School, with average SAT scores, respectively, of 1,375, 1,370, and 1,338. Rounding out the top 10 were Tenafly High School, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, J.P. Stevens High School, Princeton High School, Ridge High School, Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest, and Ridgewood High School. The average SAT scores of their students, respectively, were 1,318, 1,316, 1,313, 1,298, 1,289, 1,285 and 1,283.

To relate the impact of SAT scores on college admissions within New Jersey, the lowest score for a typical student to gain admission to Rutgers University-New Brunswick for the 2021-22 academic year was 1,240, according to federal data. At The College of New Jersey and Rowan University, the lowest scores of accepted students were reportedly 1,170 and 1,100, respectively.

The next opportunities for students to take the SAT are May 4 (although the registration period has passed), June 1, and Aug. 24. Many students find the late summer to be an ideal time to take the SAT, as they can prepare for the exam without the pressures of schoolwork and extracurricular activities.

High school students can take the SAT as many times as they like, and ultimately submit only their highest scores when applying to college. Thus, they get unlimited do-overs. Colleges never know how many times a student has taken the test, and only see the scores that a student has chosen to submit.

In addition to playing an important role in the college admission process, SAT scores are key in securing college scholarships and in avoiding placement tests prior to the start of freshman year.

Students planning to take the August SAT should secure a seat soon after registration opens, as there is typically limited availability in the Central Jersey area.

