NJ forecast: Cloudy with a chance of Easter eggs as churches deploy drones, helicopters

The forecast for Easter weekend in North Jersey looks good: Temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies with a 100% chance of Easter eggs falling from the sky.

Two local churches are planning egg hunts to celebrate the most holy of occasions for Christians. But these congregations aren't settling for carefully hand-placing their pastel prizes on a church lawn.

In Rockaway Township, Christ Church is sponsoring an "Extreme Easter Egg Hunt" on its 107-acre campus along Green Pond Road. Beforehand, a fleet of drones will help hide 15,000 eggs starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, the church said.

The Liquid Church will drop 75,000 Easter eggs for kids to hunt and collect following services on Saturday and Sunday at four of its New Jersey campuses including Parsippany and Wayne.

Drone drop in Rockaway Township

About 1,000 young children and 350 teens were registered as of Thursday to participate in the hunt at Christ Church, a nondenominational "spiritual home" to more than 10,000 active members. It has additional locations in Clifton and Montclair.

The event opens at noon and will include bounce houses, face painting for smaller children and an obstacle course for teens including knocker balls (which teens can crawl inside to wrestle one another). Pizza and snacks will be served. The hunt starts at 12:30 p.m.

The program is open to the public, but registration is required online.

Liquid Church's helicopter hunt

Liquid Church is all-in on egg drops, with five scheduled after services Saturday and Sunday at its 299 Webro Road location in Parsippany. Similar copter drops are scheduled for Liquid Church campuses in Wayne, Princeton and Mountainside.

A total of 75,000 eggs will be deployed, the congregation said. Candy and other prizes will be shared with kids ages 12 and under.

Liquid Church's eggs, ready for their weekend skydive.

Children will receive a special basket at church when they attend a Liquid Family program as their "ticket" to the egg drop. Families are asked to register online.

Overall, the nondenominational church will host 27 Easter services at its seven New Jersey locations over the weekend, organizers said.

