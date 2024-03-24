NJ first lady Tammy Murphy to end Senate campaign to replace Bob Menendez
New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy plans to end her Senate campaign to replace Bob Menendez, according to a source with knowledge of her decision.
Murphy has been in a heated primary with Rep. Andy Kim for the Democratic nomination. While she's gained wide support from county leadership, which is crucial in New Jersey, she's faced a revolt among grassroots Democrats since announcing her bid in November.