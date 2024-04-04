NJ field hockey coach charged with offering to pay player for sexually explicit pictures

BRIDGEWATER - A coach for a private field hockey travel team has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor for allegedly offering one of his players money in exchange for sexually explicit pictures.

Brett Clay, 39, of Raritan Township, was arrested without incident on March 28, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced Thursday.

The second-degree charge carries a possible five to ten-year state prison sentence.

On March 27, the Bridgewater Police Department contacted the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit with an allegation that a travel field hockey coach for a private program in Mount Olive was exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a 17-year-old female player, the prosecutor said.

The teenager, a Bridgewater resident, was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center by detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit and she reported communicating with Clay through text messages.

More: Supreme Court allows child’s testimony in former Plainfield teacher's sexual assault trial

The teenager told detectives that in late December or early January, the messages became sexual in nature and at one point, Clay offered her money in exchange for sexually explicit images, McDonald said.

Clay was arrested after an investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.

McDonald thanked the Raritan Township Police Department for its assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 725-6200 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Coach charged with asking Bridgewater teen for explicit pictures