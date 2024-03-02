For NJ domestic violence survivors, affordable housing can be a matter of life or death

For people experiencing domestic violence, the decision to break free from an abusive environment is often accompanied by a myriad of challenges — none more pressing than the need for a safe place to call home. It's an agonizing decision fraught with uncertainties.

In New Jersey and much of the U.S., the arduous path of escaping domestic violence is often made impossible by the lack of affordable housing. North Jersey ranks as the most competitive rental market in the U.S., with South Jersey not far behind.

It’s encouraging that the New Jersey Assembly passed legislation earlier this month to safeguard and strengthen our state’s affordable housing policy, known as the Mount Laurel Doctrine. The bill must now clear the Senate, before reaching the governor’s desk.

Under the Mount Laurel framework, each of New Jersey’s municipalities are required to build their fair share of affordable housing. Municipalities are incentivized to create housing for a broad range of people who need it, including survivors of domestic violence.

Construction continues at Patriots Square, which offers market rate townhomes and two affordable housing apartment buildings deemed for homeless, located on the former Fort Monmouth property in Tinton Falls, NJ Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Thanks to the current enforcement of the Mount Laurel Doctrine by the New Jersey judiciary, our state is now developing more affordable housing than ever before. But, due to previous decades of non-enforcement, there’s still a significant gap in affordable housing units today — an estimated shortage of over 200,000 homes statewide.

At a time when New Jersey is facing an unprecedented housing crisis — accelerated by people moving here from out of state during COVID and driving housing prices up — policymakers need to build on what we know works to address housing shortages. For people experiencing domestic violence, this can be the difference between going to bed each night in a safe and healthy home — or sleeping out on the streets. It can even be a matter of life and death.

Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and their children — more than 90% of homeless women experience severe physical or sexual abuse at some point in their lives, and 63% are survivors of domestic or sexual violence. The majority of survivors experience financial abuse, meaning that they have not had access to the family finances, have been prohibited from working, or have had their credit scores destroyed by an abusive partner.

Survivors are also limited in the locations and types of housing they can access because of their unique safety and confidentiality needs. As a result, many housing or homelessness assistance programs have barriers that inadvertently exclude survivors of violence. Without any income to report or a decent credit score, finding a safe house or apartment to rent becomes nearly impossible.

Affordable housing offers sanctuary — a haven to seek solace and safety away from the reach of their abusers. Beyond physical safety, stable housing provides a foundational pillar for emotional recovery, enabling individuals and families to rebuild shattered lives, regain independence, and chart a course towards healing.

Affordable housing serves as a catalyst for breaking the cycle of abuse. It affords survivors the stability necessary to access crucial support services — therapeutic interventions, legal aid, counseling — that are indispensable in their journey to recovery. Without a secure housing option, these critical resources often remain out of reach, leaving survivors in a precarious state of vulnerability.

The lack of affordable housing perpetuates a distressing cycle, forcing survivors into agonizing choices — staying in abusive environments due to financial constraints or facing homelessness while seeking safety. Studies consistently highlight the distressing reality that many survivors, faced with inadequate affordable housing options, end up homeless or return to their abusers out of sheer necessity.

Affordable housing is not just a matter of shelter; it is a cornerstone of empowerment and resilience for survivors of domestic violence. It represents a lifeline for those navigating the tumultuous journey towards safety and healing.

New Jersey lawmakers owe it to these survivors to ensure that the pursuit of safety and recovery is not hindered by the lack of a basic human need — a place to call home.

By passing legislation that tailors affordable housing to the unique needs of domestic violence survivors, our state can offer refuge and affirm our commitment to creating a world where safety, dignity, and hope prevail over the shadows of abuse. It's not merely about providing a house — it's about restoring hope, rebuilding lives, and offering a chance for a future free from violence.

Cierra Hart is director of Housing and Economic Justice for the New Jersey Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ domestic violence survivors deserve safe affordable housing