NJ deserves transparent government. Tell your legislators how you feel about OPRA

In a stunning rebuke to government transparency, the Legislature this month passed legislation that, if signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, will hobble the New Jersey Open Public Records Act and badly damage the public's right to know in the Garden State.

Its passage rolls back decades of progress in providing access to public records on the local, county and state levels — a perspective raised by members of the public and our colleagues across the New Jersey press corps, who warned of government overreach.

We have made it clear in earlier editorials that Murphy should not sign the legislation. Governor, we hold firm in that conviction. Don't sign this bill.

Tell your legislators how you feel: Stand up for transparency

The press conference room in the newly-renovated New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

If you care about the future of OPRA and the public's access to government data, we strongly urge you to contact legislators in Trenton who supported the measure. We've provided phone numbers and urge you to call your district offices to register your concerns and share your perpsectives.

Who voted yes in the New Jersey state Senate?

Who voted yes in the New Jersey Assembly?

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ OPRA reform bill erodes government transparency