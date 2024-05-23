NJ deserves transparent government. Tell your legislators how you feel about OPRA
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In a stunning rebuke to government transparency, the Legislature this month passed legislation that, if signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, will hobble the New Jersey Open Public Records Act and badly damage the public's right to know in the Garden State.
Its passage rolls back decades of progress in providing access to public records on the local, county and state levels — a perspective raised by members of the public and our colleagues across the New Jersey press corps, who warned of government overreach.
We have made it clear in earlier editorials that Murphy should not sign the legislation. Governor, we hold firm in that conviction. Don't sign this bill.
Tell your legislators how you feel: Stand up for transparency
If you care about the future of OPRA and the public's access to government data, we strongly urge you to contact legislators in Trenton who supported the measure. We've provided phone numbers and urge you to call your district offices to register your concerns and share your perpsectives.
Who voted yes in the New Jersey state Senate?
Carmen Amato - R, (609) 693-6700
James Beach - D, (856) 429-1572
Renee Burgess - D, (862) 231-6577
John Burzichelli - D, (856) 226-3530; (856) 279-2920
Nilsa Cruz-Perez - D, (856) 541-1251; (856) 547-4800;( 856) 853-2960
Joseph Cryan - D, (908) 624-0880; (908) 327-9119
Patrick Diegnan - D, (908) 757-1677
Vin Gopal - D, (732) 695-3371
Linda Greenstein - D, (609) 395-9911
Owen Henry - R, (732) 607-7580
Joseph Lagana - D, (201) 576-9199
Paul Moriarty - D, (856) 232-6700;(856) 401-3073
Nellie Pou - D, (973) 247-1555
M. Teresa Ruiz - D, (973) 484-1000
Paul Sarlo - D, (201) 804-8118
Nick Scutari - D, (732) 827-7480
Robert Singer - R,(732) 987-5669
Troy Singleton - D, (856) 234-2790
Bob Smith - D, (732) 752-0770
Brian Stack - D, (201) 721-5263; (201) 376-1942 Cell
Joseph Vitale - D, (732) 855-7441
Who voted yes in the New Jersey Assembly?
Reginald Atkins - D, (908) 445-7154
Linda Carter - D, (908) 561-5757
Craig Coughlin - D, (732) 855-7441
Joe Danielsen - D, (732) 247-3999
John DiMaio - R, (908) 684-9550
Margie Donlon - D, (732) 695-3371
Kevin Egan - D, (732) 249-4550
Victoria Flynn - R, (732) 856-9833
Louis Greenwald - D, (856) 435-1247
Garnet Hall - D, (973) 762-1886
Dan Hutchison - D, (856) 401-3073
Robert Karabinchak - D, (732) 548-1406
Sean Kean - R, (732) 974-0400
James Kennedy - D, (732) 943-2660
Pamela Lampitt - D, (856) 435-1247
Yvonne Lopez - D, (732) 638-5057
Julio Marenco - D, (201) 295-0200
Antwan McClellan - R, (609) 778-2012;
Cody Miller - D, (856) 232-6700
William Moen - D, (856) 547-4800; (856) 541-1251; (856) 853-2960
Carmen Theresa Morales - D, (973) 450-0484
Luanne Peterpaul - D, (732) 695-3371
Eliana Pintor Marin - D, (973) 589-0713
Annette Quijano - D, (908) 327-9119; (908) 624-0880
Verlina Reynolds-Jackson - D, (609) 571-9638
Gabriel Rodriguez - D, (201) 223-4247
William Sampson - D, (201) 455-2966
Gary Schaer - D, (973) 249-3665
Gerry Scharfenberger - R, (732) 856-9294
Alexander Schnall - D, (848) 245-9486
Erik Simonsen - R, (609) 778-2012
William Spearman - D, (856) 853-2960; (856) 541-1251; (856) 547-4800
Shanique Speight - D, (862) 237-9752
Sterley Stanley - D, (732) 875-3833
Shavonda Sumter - D, (973) 925-7063
Lisa Swain - D, (201) 576-9199
Cleopatra Tucker - D, (973) 926-4320
Chris Tully - D, (201) 576-9199
Michael Venezia - D, (973) 450-0484
Anthony Verrelli - D, (609) 292-0500,
Jay Webber - R, (973) 917-3420
Benjie Wimberly - D, (973) 925-7061
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ OPRA reform bill erodes government transparency