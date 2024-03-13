NJ Democrats' assault on government transparency is dangerous — and wrong

In March 2023, I stood up on the Assembly floor to denounce the Democrats’ so-called Elections Transparency Act for killing New Jersey’s campaign finance rules that thwarted corruption and abuse.

It’s been a year and I find myself preparing once again to vigorously defend true transparency and accountability as the majority party fast-tracks their continued assault on good governance with a bill restricting the people’s access to public records.

This time, the legislation lacks a creatively deceptive name and I’m encouraged most people see this bill for exactly what it is — a blatant attempt to keep the public in the dark.

To the disgust of many, the measure’s first scheduled public hearing was just a few days after it was introduced and during Sunshine Week, a time to celebrate open government. Moreover, Democrats posted it for simultaneous consideration in both the Assembly and state Senate, and at the same time as an open meeting on the state’s upcoming budget priorities.

The timing wasn’t only calculated, it underscores the bill’s bad intentions and the importance of a robust system of accountability.

Following hours and hours of testimony from everyday citizens, journalists, watchdogs and others on how access to municipal budgets, government emails, and police body camera footage has helped shine a light on misconduct, it became clear the bill was not a collaborative effort as thestate Senate sponsor contends.

The state’s Open Public Records Act, or OPRA, rules what documents created by state, county and local governments are open to public inspection.

This bill not only builds barriers between the public and public records, it discourages residents from even putting in a request. It’s practically a handbook on how to deceive and deter public inquiry. It allows governments to keep more documents private, seek a protective court order if they deem OPRA requests harassing, and financially burdens those who challenge denials for records in court.

Anyone requesting a public record will have to narrowly define what they want to know and use a specific form, while the government can take more time to respond and more easily object to releasing information, or hand over such a heavily redacted file that it is hardly worth the effort of submitting.

When the public demands public records, we owe it to them to hand them over willingly. A public servant that supports hiding fraud, waste and abuse shouldn’t be employed with taxpayer dollars.

OPRA is responsible for exposing nursing home deaths and the mismanagement of the state’s veterans’ homes during the pandemic, misuse of taxpayer money in school construction projects and how much the state spends on lawsuit settlements.

Public records requests have even helped inform new legislation to protect students from bad bus drivers and prevent teachers accused of sexual misconduct from getting jobs in different districts.

These findings came to light in spite of the state’s failing OPRA law. That’s right, New Jersey ranks among the worst in the nation for complying with our current public records law. And now, Democrats in New Jersey want to make it harder to get access to public records.

What New Jersey residents need to understand about the Democratic establishment in Trenton is they don’t tolerate dissent among their members. It’s why legislative leaders substituted ‘no’ committee members with ‘yes’ ones at the last minute and other Democrats fell in order and predictably voted to advance the bill, despite the overwhelming public testimony in opposition.

Democrats also included a provision in the bill that changes the makeup of the Government Records Council, the independent agency that oversees compliance with OPRA, by adding more political appointees and paying them.

In a state like New Jersey, where corruption has its own gold-bar-bribed Democratic poster child, we simply cannot afford to cement our bad reputation any further.

I will not let Democrats limit another good-government policy or weaken another watchdog entity. I will not sit down as they attempt to destroy our state’s democracy.

Democratic leaders view me as a gadfly who should be shoved behind a column in the Assembly chamber so that I am dissuaded from questioning the status quo.

But, I don’t care where my seat is, because I’ll always stand up for what is right. And in this case, an open and transparent government is the right of all New Jersey residents.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen represents parts of Morris and Passaic counties in the 26th Legislative District. He also serves as the Assembly Minority Whip.

