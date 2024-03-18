NJ car shows and meetups: What they are, if they're legal, and how to find one

A car meetup in Paramus made headlines this month after more than 1,000 vehicles converged on Paramus Towne Square, leading to severe congestion on Route 17 north. The meetup was eventually disbanded by police.

The meetup on March 3 was unsanctioned, and Paramus police issued several summonses for traffic violations to attendees, said Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

Although this event made headlines, it was one of many car meetups that occur in New Jersey.

How do organizers, attendees and law enforcement differentiate between legal and illegal meetups? And, for those who are not into cars, what's a car meetup?

What is a car meetup?

Simply put, a car meet, meetup or show is a gathering for car enthusiasts. Some are collectors of rare or old cars. Some bring hot rods, exotic cars or custom cars. Essentially, any car that can be considered distinctive is welcome. These meets can gather hundreds of people and last from a few hours to a couple of days.

Car shows or meets are events "where people gather to see different types of cars ranging from antique, classics, more modern street rods or even motorcycles," said Fred Di Tecco, a longtime car hobbyist and owner of NewJerseyCarShows.com.

"The people who have these cars usually worked very hard to restore them, or achieved the dream of owning a car that was refurbished or restored, and they are proud to show it off," Di Tecco said.

"So you have the meeting of people who bring the cars, and are usually eager to talk about them, and people who attend car meets who often look at cars, see them and smile, admiring the beauty and work that went into the car," he said.

Are car meetups legal?

Depending on the state, car meets are typically legal if they are organized properly. As with any large event, the organizers would need to secure the necessary permissions to hold the event.

For example, to legally organize a car meet, show or other large or special event in Paramus, the organizers would have to fill out an event application through the borough clerk's office. The application would then be sent to the supporting departments for approval.

Why do car meetups often get shut down?

Car meetups can get shut down by police or town officials for a variety of reasons. According to the automotive experts at AxleWise, common reasons that car gatherings get shut down include:

Excessive litter on roads.

Property damage.

Using property without consent.

Cost to public and private entities.

Impacts on public safety such as accidents, injuries or street racing.

Car meetups vs. street takeovers

There are many legally permitted and peaceful car meetups that occur around the state, but the meetups are sometimes associated with behavior that is typically not socially acceptable.

When a large gathering of cars turns rowdy or becomes a street racing event, it often is referred to as a street takeover.

The annual car show in Hawthorne, New Jersey, took place on Aug. 20.

The National Police Association says street takeovers can be defined as "throngs of exposed pedestrian spectators who meet at intersections and watch reckless drivers act out in the public domain, clog city streets, rev engines, burn rubber, create clouds of smoke from spinning tires ... all to put on an unauthorized, highly perilous car show of sorts."

In August 2020, NorthJersey.com reported on one of these meetups in Newark, where more than 50 summonses were issued.

The frequency of these events has increased over the years, and the National Police Association has called them a "major epidemic."

States and cities across the country have started cracking down on street takeovers after dangerous or even deadly incidents.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a law that targets illegal stunt driving in the state, particularly street racing. Other states, including Arizona, California, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas, have enacted similar laws.

Street racing is illegal in New Jersey.

In September 2023, the FBI created an online reporting tool that lets people submit tips about street takeovers in Connecticut after a series of problematic gatherings there.

Local car clubs and organizations

A group called NJ Motor Club organized the event in Paramus on March 3. The private club based in Bergen County hosts automotive events throughout the year, according to the organization's Instagram account. The page has over 8,800 followers.

In a statement about the March 3 meet, an administrator of the NJ Motor Club Instagram page said, "NJ Motor Club is a well-known car club/community in the Bergen County, NJ area. Our events are renowned for being safe and family oriented. NJMC provides a platform for car enthusiasts in Northern New Jersey to come together and enjoy pleasant weather while surrounded by their beloved automobiles.

"Our main objective is to gather, have a cup of coffee, and spend our Sunday mornings engaging in conversations about our shared passion and love for cars," the administrator said.

This type of car meet is commonly called Cars and Coffee.

According to Classic Auto Insurance, modern Cars and Coffee gatherings became popular around 2005 and originated at the Crystal Cove Shopping Center in Newport Beach, California. The trend began with small groups of people showing off their cars while drinking their morning coffee. Word began to spread, and the idea of bringing your car to a more informal and casual show took off.

Today these gatherings are held weekly or monthly, often early in the day on a Saturday or Sunday. Cars and Coffee events occur around the world.

Cars and Coffee New Jersey hosts these events on a regular basis. The organization says on its Facebook page, "Cars and Coffee New Jersey is a Sunday morning car show designed with the busy family life in mind. The thought behind the car show is to find a time to enjoy the car hobby without taking the whole day Sunday."

Once a month on a Sunday, the organization holds a meet at the Moto Business Park in Millstone Township, in Somerset County, from about 7:30 to 11 a.m. accompanied by coffee and breakfast items from a concession truck or onsite snack bar. Participating vehicle owners can purchase daily or season passes to attend. It also offers free spectator passes.

"We encourage you to enjoy the time hanging out looking at some very interesting cars," says its Facebook page. "Please no burnouts or disrespectful behavior. And remember to clean up all your trash before leaving. We hope you enjoy the show."

Another hub for local car events is NewJerseyCarShows.com, which offers a blog about all things automotive, listings of upcoming shows in the area, and more.

Di Tecco said the website has grown over the past 12 years to be one of the largest car show websites in the area.

"A lot of people like to look at older cars, and then there's the younger kids, the newer generation, who seems to be more into the hopped-up modern cars," Di Tecco said. "From my perspective, the gathering of people and the admiration of cars is always a positive thing if it is done properly."

