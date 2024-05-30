NJ beach closures: Seaside Park bayside beach deemed safe for swimming

SEASIDE PARK — A water advisory was lifted Thursday, May 30, at the bayside Fifth Avenue beach in Seaside Park and the water was deemed safe for swimming.

An advisory was issued earlier this week after test samples collected Tuesday showed high levels (240 colony forming units per 100 milliliters) of of enterococcus bacteria, which is common in feces and the intestines of animals, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

By Wednesday's resampling, the water quality had improved and less than 10 colony forming units per 100 milliliters were found. The results were not made available until Thursday.

The environmental department deems 104 colony forming units as the threshold for safe swimming.

Enterococcus is an indicator bacteria used to signal that other harmful microbes - viruses, parasites and other illness causing pathogens - are likely present in water. Swimming in contaminated water can lead to gastroenteritis or ear, nose, eye and throat infections. People with weakened immune systems, such as elderly adults and young children, are particularly at risk of illness from contact with contaminated water.

Two other Jersey Shore beaches had water advisories issued on Wednesday: the 18th Avenue beach in North Wildwood City and the Forget-Me-Not beach in Wildwood Crest. Their resampling results were not immediately available early Thursday afternoon.

