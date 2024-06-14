NJ attorney general charges two officials tied to Dem boss Norcross' political feud

Two South Jersey Transportation Commissioners were charged Friday with blocking payments to an engineering firm whose executive refused to go along with a political request from South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross.

The charges, part of what the Attorney General’s office stressed is an “ongoing investigation,” are the first public action the office has taken in its investigation of the powerful South Jersey Democratic political machine and Norcross, an insurance broker who unofficially exercises immense influence over South Jersey Democratic politics.

“As this investigation continues, today we are sending a clear message: No matter how connected or powerful you are, if there is evidence suggesting that you have used your position and taxpayer dollars for political retribution or gain, we will hold you accountable,” Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement.

SJTA Vice-Chair Christopher Milam and Commissioner Bryan Bush are charged with official misconduct, conspiracy to commit official misconduct and perjury. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the charges.

The announcement of the charges did not name Norcross, instead referring to a "feud between a South Jersey Democratic Party leader" and a county commissioner, which has been reported by POLITICO.

"As we have said repeatedly and in prior public statements, Mr. Norcross had no involvement in the South Jersey Transportation Authority matter," Dan Fee, a spokesperson for Nocross said in a statement.

During three 2023 transportation authority board meetings, Milam and Bush allegedly cast votes against making “legitimate” payments to the engineering firm T&M Associates “following behind-the-scenes discussions.” Their votes prevented the board from awarding the money. They then allegedly lied to a state grand jury in March 2024 about why they took the votes, citing other “purported issues” and concerns.

But according to the attorney general, the real reason was stated in a February 2023 text message from Milam to Bush that allegedly said: “They cut South Jersey in Mercer County so now we vote.”

“[I]f you lie to a grand jury, as alleged here, to cover up your conduct, you will answer for that, too,” Platkin said. “For people to have trust in government, they cannot feel that the well-off and well-connected play by a different set of rules than everyone else.”

The alleged retribution sprang from a meeting at a Mercer County Starbucks between Norcross and Mercer County Commissioner John Cimino, vice president and chief strategy officer of T&M, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin and lobbyist Kevin Drennan were also present.

At the time, then-Assemblymember Dan Benson was challenging longtime Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes — a close ally of Norcross’ whose insurance brokerage, Conner Strong & Buckelew, had business with the county — in the Democratic primary.

Norcross requested that Cimino and Martin take a neutral stance in the primary. Instead, they both backed Benson. (Hughes eventually dropped out of the race and Benson is now county executive).

POLITICO reported on the meeting in January 2023, including comment from Norcross. “Kevin Drennan arranged a meeting among friends to better understand the outlook of the county executive race. We shared our views and left amicably and honorably. Three of us told the truth on where we stood,” Norcross said at the time. “One person, John Cimino, proved to be a bald-faced liar. One day after our meeting where he pledged he would be neutral he reversed his position and made an endorsement.”

POLITICO reported that following the meeting, Conner Strong ended its relationship with T&M. And a report from InsiderNJ said that Steve Ayscue, Norcross’ chief political consultant, had also severed his relationship with the firm.

Milam, who is also the Democratic chair in Gloucester County's Washington Township, and Bush could potentially face lengthy prison terms if convicted.

The Attorney General’s office and FBI, according to reports, have been investigating Camden waterfront deals tied to Norcross.

Norcross, a Pennsauken native who now domiciles in Florida, has for more than 30 years been one of the most powerful political bosses in New Jersey, with influence extending into both political parties. He was a close ally of former Republican Gov. Chris Christie. During Gov. Phil Murphy’s term, the two clashed over Christie-era tax incentives awarded to companies tied to Norcross and his allies. Tensions later cooled between the two, with Murphy even headlining fundraisers for a Norcross super PAC.

Cimino did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.