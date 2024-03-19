NJ attempted murder fugitive busted in Rowan County with guns, drugs: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fugitive wanted on attempted murder charges out of New Jersey was caught in Rowan County following a chase and nearly a dozen guns along with a drugs stash were seized from his vehicle, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies observed a vehicle that was previously reported by another agency as fleeing after an attempted traffic stop.

Rowan attempted to pull over the vehicle for a speeding violation and the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. Ultimately stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle continued to try to flee on flat tires until it came to a stop in Durham County. The pursuit lasted 100 miles.

10 guns, ammunition, and drugs were seized from the vehicle. Damian Bell was arrested and faces a slew of charges including drug-related charges and felony flee to elude.

Bell was wanted out of New Jersey on attempted murder charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.