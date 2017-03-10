Nissan Tweets its All-New Leaf Will Be Revealed in September

Hopefully we will see a better range out of the next generation Leaf.

According to a tweet from @NissanEVnewsUS, the next generation Nissan Leaf will debut this September. Since tweets are limited to 140 characters, not a lot of information was divulged but previous interactions with Nissan executives help piece together a little bit of information.

The 2017 Nissan Leaf currently gets 107 miles per charge, but that soon may change. Nissan Senior Vice President of research and advanced engineering, Takao Asami stated, We can get to 200 or even 300 miles. We can. The question is cost, when questioned at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.

The lithium-ion battery that will be used in the 2018 Leaf has already made an appearance in the Renault Zoe EV, which currently get 189 miles per charge, at least when it debuted in last years Paris Motor Show. LG Chem will be the supplier for the 2018 Leafs battery, so there are high hopes for a more acceptable range.

#Breaking: @NissanUSA's all-new #NissanLEAF will be globally revealed in Sept. & go on sale before the end of the year. 1 of 2 — Official Nissan EV (@NissanEVnewsUS) March 9, 2017

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com