Nissan Rogue makes finalists list of 16 for 'Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee' contest

The Nissan Rogue joined 15 other finalists for a "Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee" online voting contest, according to a press release.

The top 16 are among over 100 applicants to enter submissions for consideration for the Tennessee Manufacturers Association competition, according to a press release from Aldo Amoto, a spokesperson with Cooley Public Strategies in Brentwood.

Other organizers of the first ever Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee competition include Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services, Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association, and Smart Factory Institute Tennessee.

Nissan assembly line workers build 2021 Nissan Rogue vehicles which launched on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020, at the Nissan North America assembly plant in Smyrna.

Those interested in voting in the online Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee poll have until June 24 to participate through the event website: https://coolestthingmadeintn.com/vote.

Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed suggested in a statement emailed to The Daily News Journal that she's pleased to learn that the Nissan Rogue built in her town has gained statewide recognition.

"The citizens of the town of Smyrna are excited that our Nissan Rogue has been nominated as one of the Coolest Things Made in Tennessee," Reed said. "We are blessed to have the Nissan plant and their employees in our town."

The Nissan factory in Smyrna opened in 1983.

Voting for the top eight in the competition will commence June 26 and run through July 2. The Top 4 will be announced on July 8 with final voting starting on July 9 through July 24.

The winner will be announced on July 25 at The Coolest Things Made in Tennessee Luncheon at The Commons at PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland. Registration details for the luncheon, as well as sponsorship opportunities, can be found on the following website: https://tnchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/coolest-thing-made-in-tennessee-luncheon-2948%C2%A0

16 finalists for 'Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee'

1. 100% Recycled Containerboard Grade Paper – Domtar Paper Company: Domtar Paper Company

2. Eastman Tritan™ Renew - Eastman: Eastman Tritan™ Renew

3. Eclipse Glasses - American Paper Optics: American Paper Optics Eclipse Glasses

4. Gourmet Flavored Bacons - Hitman Smoked Products: Hitman Smoked Products

5. Helicopters - Bell Textron: Bell Textron

6. Huey – Blank Beauty: Blank Beauty Huey

7. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey – Jack Daniel's Distillery: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

8. M&M’S® PEANUT BUTTER MINIS – Mars Wrigley: M&M’S® Peanut Butter Minis

9. Minute Hot Honey Chicken Rice Cups – Riviana Foods: Minute Hot Honey Chicken Rice Cups

10. Phone As A Key (PAAK) - DENSO: DENSO Phone As A Key (PAAK)

11. Polysilicon – Wacker Chemical Corp: Wacker Chemical Corp Polysilicon

12. Rogue - Nissan: Nissan Rogue

13. Twin Forward Drive - Volvo Penta Marine Products: Volvo Penta Twin Forward Drive

14. Whisper Drive Enabled Leaf Blower – Whisper Aero: Whisper Aero Whisper Drive Enabled Leaf Blower

15. Worm Gear Clamp – Ideal Tridon: Ideal Tridon Worm Gear Clam

16. Z370r - Electric Zero Turn Mower – John Deere: John Deere Z370r Electric Zero Turn Mower

Bradley Jackson, President & CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry/Tennessee Manufacturers Association commented on the 16 finalists in the press release.

“These diverse products are just a few examples showcasing how Tennessee’s business community is helping our state, region and country turn towards the future,” Jackson said. “We’d encourage all Tennesseans to vote for and highlight some of their favorite products made right here in Tennessee.”

