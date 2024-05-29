Nissan issues 'do not drive' warning for 84,000 older-model vehicles over Takata air bags

Nissan has issued a "do not drive" warning for approximately 84,000 older-model vehicles because they carry recalled Takata-made airbags.

The warning affects certain model year 2002-2006 Nissan Sentra, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 vehicles.

According to a release, drivers are instructed to not drive an affected vehicle until a repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced.

First announced in 2013, the Takata air bag recall remains the largest, and one of the deadliest, in history. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed 27 people in the United States have been killed by a defective Takata air bag that exploded, while at least 400 people have been injured.

Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com