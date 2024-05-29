Nissan issues 'Do Not Drive' warning for nearly 84,000 vehicles. See if yours is included

Nissan issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for almost 84,000 vehicles Wednesday because of air bag issues, according to a press release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nissan's warning covers 83,920 vehicles from model years 2002 to 2006. The vehicles are equipped with recalled and unrepaired Takata air bags.

NHTSA has confirmed 27 people in the United States have been killed by a defective Takata air bags that exploded. In addition, at least 400 people in the United States allegedly have been injured by exploding Takata air bag inflators. Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering injuries.

The vehicles subject to the open Takata air bag recalls under NHTSA recall campaigns 20V-008 and 20V-747 are:

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra

2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2002-2003 Infiniti QX4

NHTSA is urging all vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall. Owners should contact their dealership to schedule a free repair as soon as possible and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer. Nissan and Infiniti are offering free towing, mobile repair, and in select locations, loaner vehicles.

Nissan customers with questions or concerns can reach the automaker at 800-647-7261 or visit Nissan’s recall website. Infiniti customers can reach the automaker at 800-662-6200 or visit its website.

Nissan dealerships near me in Delaware

There are three Nissan dealerships in the state:

Hertrich Nissan Jeep-Eagle, 1378 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-678-4553

Sheridan Nissan, 114 S. Dupont Hwighway, New Castle. Phone 302-326-6100

Hertrich Nissan of Newark, 300 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-368-6300

