The Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23 Has a 400-HP Twin-Turbo V-6

The Nissan 370Z sports car has gotten long in the tooth in recent years, receiving only the most minor of updates. This new Nissan Motorsports Project Clubsport 23, though, packs a new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine-exactly the kind of shot in the arm that the car needs. But, sadly, the Clubsport is just a one-off for this week's SEMA show.

Also, the engine isn't exactly "new." Taken from the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 Red Sport 400 models, the VR30DDTT makes the same 400 horsepower that it does in those two cars. That doesn't mean the Clubsport's powertrain is stock, though-far from it. The biggest difference is that Nissan fitted the Clubsport with a manual transmission. Neither Infiniti can be had with a stick, so a lot of work was done to make the 370Z Nismo's six-speed manual work with the new V-6. MA Motorsports developed a clutch disc, cover, and flywheel assembly for the car, and a NISMO two-way rear differential is assisted by an MA Motorsports diff cooler.

The modifications don't stop there. The Project Clubsport gets a heat exchanger and cold-air intake from AMS Performance, blowoff valves and silicone coolant hoses for the radiator and intercooler from Z1 Motorsports, and a power-steering cooler and a custom dual-exhaust system from MA Motorsports. A set of 18-inch Rays aluminum wheels are wrapped in Hankook RS4 tires sized 285/35R-18; the new wheels will become available through Nissan dealerships in the future. Also fitted are two-piece slotted brake rotors from Z1 Motorsports with performance brake pads and brake lines from NISMO. KW Variant coil-over shocks and Eibach springs are paired with a body-brace kit and other suspension components from NISMO.

It wouldn't be a SEMA special without some styling enhancements to go along with the performance mods, and the Project Clubsport is no different. That dual-exhaust system exits through holes next to the rear license plate instead of the lower diffuser, and the rear bumper has been modified accordingly. An APR carbon-fiber front splitter, larger MA Motorsports front air dam, and a Seibon carbon-fiber hood are complemented by NISMO carbon-fiber mirrors and pillar trim. A Burnt Orange wrap by Speedesign Custom Graphics rounds the whole thing off.

