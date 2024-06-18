Nisqually John fire in Whitman County contained at 1,221 acres

Jun. 17—The Nisqually John fire burned 1,221 acres along the Snake River in Whitman County near Colton, Washington, the incident team managing the fire said Sunday.

The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. on Friday 7 miles southwest of Colton, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team Type 3.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

Fire crews worked Sunday to get the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. Moderate temperatures and higher humidity helped minimize fire behavior, the news release said.