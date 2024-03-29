Ninth Moscow concert attack suspect appears in court

STORY: Gunmen sprayed concertgoers with bullets on March 22 in the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades.

At least 143 people were killed.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility and released footage from the attack.

Russian investigators said on Thursday (March 28) they had found proof that the concert hall gunmen were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists", an assertion immediately dismissed by the United States as baseless propaganda.

Kyiv has strongly denied any involvement in the concert hall attack.