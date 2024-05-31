After nine years, Kansas City shop closes this weekend. Everything is 40% off

Mid Coast Modern is closing in Westport.

The gift shop’s last official day at 314 Westport Road was Friday, though an employee said owner Matt Bramlette may keep the store open over the weekend to continue the 40% off closing sale.

Opened in 2015, Mid Coast Modern carried home goods, apparel, jewelry, artwork, candles and other gifts. Bramlette also owns Bear Soap Co., a line that sells soap bars, bath bombs, beard oil and body wash.

He told Startland News that he plans to continue Bear Soap Co. in California, where he’ll move in a few months.

On Friday afternoon, plenty of gift cards, candles and T-shirts remained for sale. The front window was covered in plywood, the result of a deadly shooting outside the business last Sunday morning.

“Please keep supporting local and keep small business alive,” the shop wrote on its Instagram page. “It’s where the personality of a city lives.”