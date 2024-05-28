Nine people displaced after fire engulfs Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — Four adults and five children were displaced Monday after a fire engulfed part of their home in Payson, according to the Payson Fire Department.

Payson Fire officials say they received reports of a house fire just before 6 p.m. and responded to the scene with four engines and two ladders. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

Four adults and five children were displaced Monday after a fire erupted in their Payson home. (credit: Payson Fire Department)

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time as the investigation is ongoing, however, officials estimate there is approximately $200,000 in damages.

Two families lived in the home — one on the main floor and another in the basement — resulting in a total of nine people displaced due to the fire.

The Santaquin Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the flames.

