Nine people died in shooting in Texas, including shooter killed by officer

(Reuters) - A total of nine people died in a shooting in Plano, Texas, including the shooter who was killed by a police officer, the city's police chief said on Monday.

The shooter and seven victims died in and around a home on Sunday and two other victims were taken to a hospital, Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin said at a news conference. One of the victims taken to a hospital later died, Rushin said.

Police had previously said eight people were killed in the incident, including the shooter, which took place in the suburb north of Dallas.

"We've never seen anything like this in this city before," Rushin said.

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims or the shooter. All the people who died in the shooting were adults, Rushin said.

The victims were gathered at the home for a cookout, Rushin said. The shooter had some connection to the property and was not a stranger, he said.





