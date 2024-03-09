Nine dead after devastating crash involving semi-truck and van in Wisconsin

DEWHURST, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine people are dead following a tragic two-vehicle car crash on a state highway in west-central Wisconsin on Friday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to State Highway 95 and County Highway J in the township of Dewhurst for the report of a severe crash involving a semi-truck and a van at around 8:00 a.m.

Details of Fond du Lac homicide released, two people charged and appear in court

Preliminary investigations reveal that the semi-truck was traveling eastbound on State Highway 95 and was approaching County Highway J. As the semi-truck approached the intersection, a van was driving northbound on County Highway J.

The van continued northbound, entered the intersection, and was hit by the semi-truck traveling eastbound. Officials report that nine people were in the van when the crash occurred.

Emergency services immediately responded to the scene and began rendering aid. As a result of the crash, the semi-truck driver died, as well as eight of the nine passengers of the van, bringing the total to nine deceased.

One passenger in the van was taken to the hospital due to their injuries. Their condition is not known.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was aware of the incident and posted on his X account, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene.”

Search efforts at the landfill completed as Elijah Vue’s disappearance continues without answers

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this tragic crash, and the names of those who died are being withheld at this time.

No further details were provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.