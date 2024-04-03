Nine arrested in Multnomah County Central Library drug sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nine people were arrested during a multi-agency sting operation performed at the Multnomah County Central Library in downtown Portland on March 29, the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News.

Multnomah County Chari Jessica Vega Pederson announced the previously undisclosed mission during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners briefing. The arrests were mentioned as part of an update on the county’s 90-day action plan, which was introduced in January after commissioners declared a state of emergency in response to the region’s ongoing fentanyl crisis.

“In recent weeks, unified command identified a noticeable increase in drug overdoses, public [drug] use and sales of fentanyl on the steps and sidewalks immediately around Central Library,” Pederson said. “Multnomah County leaned in to provide the partnership to address this.”

PPB and Oregon State Police officers dressed in street clothes for the sting and hid inside the Central Library, where they watched for crimes to occur outside. During the operation, seven people were arrested for dealing drugs, one person was arrested for drug possession and one person was arrested on a bank robbery warrant, PPB said.

Officers seized $2,240 in cash, 35 grams of cocaine, 173.4 grams of powdered fentanyl and 110.8 grams of pills.

Friday’s mission was part of PPB’s long-term goal to reduce the amount of drugs coming into the Portland area, Narcotics and Organized Crime unit Sgt. Erik Strohmeyer said during Friday’s meeting. Strohmeyer also presented commissioners with an overall update on how PPB is addressing the ongoing fentanyl crisis, as reported by Brandon Thompson with KOIN 6 News.

