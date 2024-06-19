Nimitz sailors charged for assault after 1 stabbed in an altercation on base in January

BREMERTON — Three USS Nimitz sailors involved in an altercation that led to a sailor being stabbed in the barracks at Naval Base Kitsap on Jan. 27 have been charged in a military court. One pled guilty to assault consummated by a battery and drunk and disorderly conduct, and other cases are in the pre-trial phase.

NCIS completed its investigation into the altercation and charges have been filed against the sailors, NCIS spokesperson Darwin Lam confirmed in an email on May 30. Following NCIS's investigation and upon review of the evidence, the convening authority decided to adjudicate these cases via special court-martial, USS Nimitz spokesperson Tim Pietrack said in an email to Kitsap Sun last week.

The three sailors were a Hull Maintenance Technician Petty Officer Third Class, an Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Apprentice, and an Aviation Ordnanceman Airman, according to charging documents the Kitsap Sun received from the Navy.

According to charging documents, the first man attempted to seize about $150 from another "by means of force and violence" with a knife. He is accused of striking the other man on the head with a tumbler and causing "swelling and lacerations on the head," assaulting the second man by pressing a knife into his hand, and tackling him at the knees to the ground.

The third man joined in trying to steal the $150, and placed the second man in a headlock and used his arms and body to pin him to the ground, according to Navy charging documents.

The charging document do not indicate how the second man then got possession of the knife, but once he did he stabbed the third man in the "chest, shoulder and head with a knife and did thereby inflict substantial bodily harm upon him, to wit: wounds to the chest, shoulder, and head," according to a charging sheet. The man who was stabbed was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries.

All three sailors were "drunk and disorderly," according to the documents.

They were referred to a special court-martial in March and April.

The first man was referred on March 18 on one specification under UCMJ, Article 80 for attempted robbery, two specifications under UCMJ, Article 128 for aggravated assault substantial bodily harm and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, one specification under UCMJ, Article 134 for drunk and disorderly conduct, and one specification under UCMJ, Article 128 for assault consummated by a battery, referred on April 2, Pietrack said.

He pled guilty to violation of UCMJ, Article 128 for assault consummated by a battery and violation of UCMJ, Article 134 for drunk and disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 70 days of confinement, Pietrack said.

"He is pending administrative separation from naval service," Pietrack said. "The Navy has taken appropriate action based on review of evidence as this behavior is contrary to Navy core values."

The man who was flown to Harborview was referred on March 18 on one specification under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), Article 80 for attempted robbery, one specification under UCMJ, Article 128 for assault consummated by a battery, one specification under UCMJ, Article 134 for disorderly conduct, and one specification under UCMJ, Article 128 for assault consummated by a battery, referred on March 28. His case is in the pre-trial phase, Pietrack said.

The other man, who initially had the money but ended up stabbing another sailor, was referred on March 18 for one specification under UCMJ, Article 128 for assault consummated by a battery and one specification under UCMJ, Article 134 for drunk and disorderly conduct. His case is also in the pre-trial phase, Pietrack said.

Enacted by Congress, UCMJ contains the substantive and procedural laws governing the military justice system. A special court-martial is an intermediate level composed of either a military judge or at least three members and a judge, according to the Department of Defense's Victim and Witness Assistance Council (VWAC) website.

"Their behavior runs contrary to U.S. Navy core values and we take these matters seriously," Pietrack said. "Additionally, the Nimitz has continued to conduct increased training on risk management to help mitigate Sailors' involvement in further incidents of this nature."

