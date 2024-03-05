Niles man arrested in killing of 26-year-old near Harlem and Chase, police say

Niles police have arrested a 28-year-old Niles man in the shooting death of a 26-year-old at Harlem and Chase Avenues in late February and indicated drugs played a role in the crime.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Alexander G. Eleopoulos, 28, of the 7100 block of Keeney Street, Niles, with first-degree murder, a Class M felony, in the killing of Billy J. Parker, 26, of the 7300 block of North Oconto Avenue, Chicago.

Both men lived within a mile of the location where police found Parker on the ground with gunshot wounds on Sunday, Feb. 25 at about 9:08 p.m., according to previous reports.

Niles police said an investigation by their detectives and investigators from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) determined the victim met the suspect at a pre-determined location to conduct a drug transaction, and the suspect shot and killed the victim.

Police indicated the suspect made a statement to detectives incriminating himself in the murder, and said this was corroborated by a witness.

A arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.