Nikki Haley wins Washington, D.C., Republican primary

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary, the party announced Sunday night.

Haley will receive all 19 delegates that were up for grabs in her first win of the 2024 Republican nomination process. Haley remains well behind the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, with Super Tuesday fast approaching.

Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine, on March 3, 2024. / Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

