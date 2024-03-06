Nikki Haley wins the Vermont Republican primary

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has won the Republican presidential primary in Vermont, NBC News projects — her first Super Tuesday win amid a deluge of other state calls for former President Donald Trump.

Despite Haley’s narrow victory in Vermont, Trump is expanding his national delegate lead with wins in other Super Tuesday contests. But his weakness among independents and other non-core Republicans participating in this year’s GOP primaries showed through in Vermont.

For weeks, Haley’s campaign has pointed to New England states like Vermont as part of her path forward. The state has an open primary system, which allows any registered voter to participate in the Republican nominating contest.

In a memo ahead of the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary, the Haley campaign wrote that “there is significant fertile ground for Nikki” on Super Tuesday because of those rules.

“Eleven of the 16 Super Tuesday states have open or semi-open primaries. Of the 874 delegates available on Super Tuesday, roughly two thirds are in states with open or semi-open primaries,” the memo added.

At a rally Sunday in South Burlington, Vermont, Haley was joined by Gov. Phil Scott, who is one of only two Republican governors to have endorsed her, along with Gov. Chris Sununu in neighboring New Hampshire.

Haley told the crowd that “I’m going to keep on fighting” because “70% of Americans say they don’t want Donald Trump or Joe Biden.”

She added that she wanted supporters to “send them a message for me. In a general election, we’re given a choice. In a primary, we make our choice. This is the time to make our choice.”

But by the time NBC News projected Haley’s win in Vermont on Tuesday night, Trump had already won 11 other states and built on his delegate lead.

Vermont’s is the second 2024 contest Haley has won, following a weekend victory in the low-turnout Washington, D.C., primary.

For weeks, Haley’s campaign has dodged questions about what her path to victory looks like after Super Tuesday.

And ahead of the GOP primary in Haley’s home state, South Carolina, her campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, told reporters on a media call that the campaign has “rolled out leadership teams in most of the states through the end of March, including Georgia and Washington state."

“We have infrastructure on the ground in those states through the end of March,” she added.

