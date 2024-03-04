Nikki Haley wins first primary, as Donald Trump wins Idaho, Missouri

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley stands with the crowd after speaking at a Republican campaign event in Needham, Mass., Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) | Michael Dwyer

Nikki Haley was declared the winner of the Republican primary in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, her first win this year — and also, her campaign said, the first for a Republican woman. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump was declared the winner of caucuses in Idaho and Missouri.

After Haley’s win Sunday night, her spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas released a statement saying, “It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos.”

The Trump campaign also released a statement. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Haley was “queen of the swamp,” and suggested she was elected by “lobbyists and D.C. insiders.”

Haley picked up 19 delegates for winning the district, bringing her total to 43. Meanwhile, after winning caucuses in Idaho and Missouri Saturday, Trump was up to 244 delegates. The total number of delegates needed to win the nomination is 1,215.

Trump wins Idaho

The Idaho Republican Party held caucuses throughout the state Saturday, with Trump receiving 85% of the vote, and Haley capturing 13%.

Party chairwoman Dorothy Moon released a statement, which said, in part, “Idaho has reaffirmed its steadfast support for President Trump today. We recognize that our state stands as a beacon of support for Republican ideals, reaffirming Idaho’s status as “Trump Country” with his resounding victory in our caucus.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Trump wins Missouri

Also on Saturday, Trump won the Missouri caucus, capturing every county and the city of St. Louis, according to the state party.

“Missouri Republicans have spoken loud and clear today, affirming their trust in President Trump’s leadership and rejecting the failed policies of the Democrats in Washington”, said Nick Myers, chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, said in a press release.

Haley’s campaign released a statement Saturday suggesting her voters were intimidated during caucuses in Missouri Saturday. The statement linked to a social media post from St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Lynn Schmidt, who said she caucused for Haley, and felt intimidated and scared. “Haley supporters were told to line up 2 x 2 in the middle of the floor of the gym, while Trump’s supporters, who are also our neighbors, booed at Nikki’s candidacy.”















