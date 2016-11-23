Nikki Haley, Trump’s pick for U.N. ambassador, trashed him during GOP primary

President-elect Donald Trump has offered the job of ambassador to the United Nations to South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. And Haley, a 44-year-old Republican who is serving in her second term as governor of the Palmetto State, has accepted it.

“Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,” Trump said in a statement released by his transition team Wednesday morning. “She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage.”

“Our country faces enormous challenges here at home and internationally,” Haley said in a statement. “And I am honored that the President-elect has asked me to join his team and serve the country we love as the next Ambassador to the United Nations.”

Haley, who met with Trump last week at Trump Tower in New York City, is the first woman and first nonwhite Cabinet-level official chosen to be part of Trump’s incoming administration.

She also represents the first vocal critic to be tapped by Trump.

In January, Haley delivered the official Republican response to President Obama’s State of the Union address and used part of it to warn viewers about the dangers of Trump.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks at a rally for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio at Swamp Rabbit Crossfit in Greenville, S.C., in February. (Chris Keane/Reuters)

“During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices,” Haley said. “We must resist that temptation. No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws, and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country.”

In response, Trump said Haley was “very weak on illegal immigration” and added that, despite her criticism, “she certainly has no trouble asking me for campaign contributions.”

“Over the years she’s asked me for a hell of a lot of money in campaign contributions,” Trump said on Fox News. “So, you know, it’s sort of interesting to hear her.”

During the Republican primary, Haley endorsed Trump’s GOP rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and trashed Trump on the campaign trail.

While stumping with Rubio in February, Haley criticized Trump’s initial refusal to condemn racists, like former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who endorsed him.

“I will not stop until we fight a man who refuses to disavow the KKK,” Haley said. “That is not a part of our party. That is not who we want as president. We will not allow that in our country. That’s not who our Republican Party is. That is not who America is.”

Trump fired back on Twitter.

“The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!” he wrote.

The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2016





She had a rather Southern response:





And as recently as late October, Haley was voicing her concern about her party’s presidential nominee.

“This is no longer a choice for me on personalities, because I’m not a fan of either one,” Haley said. “What it is about is policy. And the best person based on the policies and dealing with things like Obamacare still is Donald Trump.”

She added: “That doesn’t mean it’s an easy vote, but it does mean that I’m watching out for the people of South Carolina, and I’m watching out for the people of this country, and that’s who I will be voting for on Nov. 8.”

After meeting with Trump last week, though, Haley told reporters their public feud during the campaign was long forgotten.

“He was a friend and supporter before he ran for president, and was kind to me then. But when I see something I am uncomfortable with, I say it,” Haley said. “When we met, it was friends who had known each other before.”



