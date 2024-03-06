Nikki Haley will suspend her campaign and leave Donald Trump as the last major Republican candidate
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
Live results from the Associated Press from North Carolina's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Tennessee's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Massachusetts's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Maine's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
The former South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Former President Donald Trump's won caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Saturday, while Nikki Haley scored her first victory of the nominating cycle with a victory in Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect from South Carolina’s primary, the moon landing and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election.
The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the U.N. suffered an embarrassing loss in the Silver State Tuesday, receiving fewer votes than the "none of these candidates" option.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live election results for the Colorado primaries from the Associated Press.
