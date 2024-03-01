Nikki Haley raises $12 million, says she's not "anti-Trump" as Super Tuesday looms

WASHINGTON — Nikki Haley says she has raised $12 million in February − and has the funds she needs to continue competing in the Republican presidential primary against former President Donald Trump.

Haley made the disclosure during a roundtable with reporters before a campaign rally in Washington, D.C. which holds its primary on Sunday.

It's a notable haul but less than she raised in January when she outraised Donald Trump. Her cashflow is a significant factor, as Haley is trailing in most of the Mar. 5 contests. The former South Carolina governor claims she has not made up her mind about whether or not she will continue her campaign after next Tuesday.

Federal documents show that Haley's campaign raised $11.5 million in January, although that amount did not include money that her joint fundraising committee may have taken in. Her campaign said it raised a combined $16.5 million in January in total. The February total that Haley shared on Friday, $12 million, was the full amount, a campaign aide said and includes political committee money.

It's unclear how much Haley has already spent leading into Super Tuesday.

In the wide-ranging conversation with Haley on the prospects of her candidacy heading into Super Tuesday, when 16 GOP competitions will be held, Haley said the goal of her campaign is to make America better country, even if it does not end with her winning the GOP nomination. She insisted she and her supporters are not "anti-Trump" and they have been misportrayed as such.

She said that despite the "smoke signals" that No Labels is sending up about having her lead a third-party ticket, she is not interested in having a Democratic vice president.

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 29: Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event at the Westin Hotel on February 29, 2024 in Falls Church, Virginia. Sixteen states, including Virginia, vote March 5 in the Super Tuesday primaries. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776112914 ORIG FILE ID: 2041452819

Haley says she is stretching her funds. She flew commercial much of her campaign and stayed in budget hotels. Some of them gross places, she said.

"We're going to continue to stretch," she said. "We're a lean mean operation."

Haley noted they can't do as much TV as they could in early states -- where she put a combined $10 million into advertising in Iowa and New Hampshire followed by $6 million in early states -- but she is doing national cable advertising that is meant to juice the vote in states that are holding their contests this week.

She contended as she has over the last few weeks that she is not looking beyond next Tuesday to the next set of contests and has not decided if she's going to quit the race.

"I don't look all the way down the road," Haley said. "My approach has been as long as we're competitive."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haley raises $12M as Super Tuesday looms, says she's not "anti-Trump"