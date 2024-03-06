Nikki Haley to pull out of Republican presidential race: Reports
The News
Nikki Haley will pull out of the Republican presidential race, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
She is expected to announce her decision in a press conference at 10 a.m. ET. Haley secured a win in Vermont on Super Tuesday — the only state in which she was able to fend off the Republican frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump.