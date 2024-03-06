Nikki Haley plans to drop her presidential bid Wednesday

Nikki Haley plans to suspend her Republican presidential campaign on Wednesday morning, ceding the nomination to Donald Trump.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, kept running long after it was clear she didn’t have a shot to win her party’s nomination. But after losing decisively in contests across the map on Super Tuesday, she will end her run for office.

The Wall Street Journalfirst reported Haley’s plans. A person familiar with them and granted anonymity to speak freely confirmed the reporting.