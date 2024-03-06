What will Nikki Haley do next?

With virtually no way back for her campaign, insiders say Ms Haley already has her eyes fixed on 2028

Discussing her Quixotic quest to take on Donald Trump at a recent rally, Nikki Haley said everyone wanted to know why she doesn’t just drop out of the Republican race.

She told the crowd in Richmond, Virginia: “This is not about a future political party or a political career or anything.”

She continued: “The reason I’m doing this is for my kids, and your kids and grandkids.”

Ms Haley spent Super Tuesday at home with her family in South Carolina, eschewing a watch party or any public appearance.

Despite devastating primary results all but ending her campaign, she had still not officially thrown in the towel by early Wednesday morning.

Former staffers told The Telegraph that she was likely consulting with her daughter Rena, son Nalin, husband Michael, currently on deployment overseas, and parents Ajit and Raj.

“That’s the first thing she’s going to do - to talk to those people who are closest to her about what the future looks like,” said Rob Godfrey, a former senior aide to Ms Haley,

“And then second, she can decide exactly how she wants to approach the rest of this election year.”

With virtually no way back for her campaign, insiders say she will now be weighing her next moves carefully, and with half an eye on the next White House race in 2028.

Here is what could lie ahead.

Endorsing Trump

Early in the race, Ms Haley could have hoped for a cabinet position in a future Trump administration, and perhaps even to be his running mate in November.

But her increasingly critical posture towards the 77-year-old has well and truly ended that possibility.

Ms Haley acknowledged as much herself to the crowd in Richmond, where she joked: “I think they’ve accepted I’m not trying to be vice president”.

There were roars of laughter from the audience, a mix of independents, Republicans and Democrats, who had delighted in her critiques of Mr Trump.

Whether or not she is looking for a job in a Trump administration, one big question Ms Haley will have to decide soon is whether she is endorsing Mr Trump.

Ms Haley signed a pledge to endorse the eventual Republican candidate as a condition of participating in the party’s primary debates, but has since rowed back on that commitment.

The Republican National Committee, was not “the same” one she made the pledge to, she told NBC News, with Mr Trump now moving to install allies into its senior leadership.

In the same interview, Ms Haley was asked whether Mr Trump would follow the US Constitution and, remarkably, declined to say yes.

“You always want to think someone will, but I don’t know,” she said.

It would require an embarrassing volte-face to now weigh in behind Mr Trump.

Continue campaigning

If she decides against kissing the ring, Ms Haley could choose to make herself the figurehead of the anti-Trump wing of the GOP.

She repeatedly argued that the party has been on a losing streak under Mr Trump because the former president has failed to expand its tent. “We are a ship with a hole in it,” she said recently.

Whether she continues that crusade remains to be seen.

She could spend the months leading up to November’s general election on the campaign trail, championing moderate Republican candidates further down the ballot.

Mr Godfrey speculated she could “invest the political capital she has earned, criss-crossing this country, making new friends, meeting new voters”, all of which would serve her political future well.

Ms Haley could even follow the model set by Mitt Romney, who also aborted his 2008 presidential bid shortly after Super Tuesday.

Mr Romney went on to become the Republican nominee in 2012, which, his former aides have pointed out, was achieved by diligently maintaining connections with influential GOP figures in the intervening years.

More recently, the Utah senator has become a moderating voice in the US senate, serving as a rare example of a Republican official willing to criticise Mr Trump.

Mr Romney’s looming retirement from the Senate has only added to the vacuum at the top of the anti-Trump faction of the Republican Party.

2028

Of course, a lot of Ms Haley’s future calculations will be predicated on the outcome of 2024’s election.

If Mr Trump wins, his endorsement for any Republican successor in 2028 could be critical to their success.

“He and his closest advisers and family will decide who is going to be the heir to the Trump legacy and take on the mantle of his policy vision,” Mr Godfrey said.

“That person is going to have a a real claim to the frontrunner status in the next presidential election,” he said.

“So I think anyone who is taking a look at the election four years from now isn’t going to have any serious discussions about it until long after we know what the results of the November election look like.”

Despite Ms Haley’s critique of the former president, Trump insiders have signalled he would be willing to welcome her into the “MAGA” fold if she showed contrition for her past comments.

Even so, earning Mr Trump’s backing in 2028 would require an intensive bit of relationship rehabilitation.

Many political pundits feel that Ms Haley will have a stronger hand to play in the years ahead if Mr Trump loses in November.

While she suffered a crushing defeat to Mr Trump, she has attracted many of the independent and disaffected Republican voters who will be critical to winning the White House, and her failed 2024 bid would be viewed within that context.

“If Trump loses in November, there’s going to be a massive vacuum in the party,” said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Prof Sabato points out Ms Haley would have a “good long lead” on her 2028 rivals, because she has already built a campaign infrastructure in numerous states and built relations with donor.

Ms Haley’s major supporters have already begun looking beyond her withdrawal to the next presidential race.

Art Pope, a major Haley donor, is among those to point out that the runners up in Republican races “usually end up being the frontrunner four years later”.

Big future

The 52-year-old has a potentially lengthy political career ahead of her, but failed candidates who do not already hold a public role often find maintaining relevance in the years between White House races can be difficult.

Republican strategists say Ms Haley also has numerous opportunities to maintain a profile and make money, by availing herself of lucrative opportunities with businesses, think tanks or interest groups.

She could also potentially take on a cable news role.

First and foremost, said Mr Godfrey, who was Ms Haley’s deputy chief of staff as South Carolina governor, she will likely be taking some time to “relax and decompress from the campaign”.

But he has no doubt that the future is bright for Ms Haley.

“A candidate who has the experience and the talent that Nikki Haley has, always has unlimited potential as far as where she can go,” he said.

