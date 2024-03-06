Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential campaign

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, suspended her campaign for the GOP nomination for president on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 6 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Haley made the announcement in Charleston, S.C., at 10 a.m. EST. She wished former President Donald Trump well but stopped short of giving him her endorsement.

"In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. I congratulate him and wish him well," Haley said. "I wish anyone well who would be America's president. Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us."

Haley said Trump's next challenge will be to bring aboard voters who did not vote for him in the primary cycle. Haley encouraged Trump to "earn the support" of Republicans and independent voters who supported her campaign.

Haley won primaries in the District of Columbia and Vermont. She is the first woman to win two Republican primaries. While Trump's wins in other states were sizeable, more than 3.1 million people cast votes for Haley.

Nikki Haley lost the primary in her home state of South Carolina, where she once served as governor. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Trump reveled in Haley's defeat as she was speaking in a post on social media.

"Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion," Trump posted. "I hope she stays in the 'race' and fights it out until the end!"

Two women look on as updated poll numbers are shown during Nikki Haley's primary night watch party in Charleston, S.C. on February 24. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Trump had called for Haley to end her campaign as early as the first four nominating contests. On Wednesday, he went on to invite Haley supporters to back him.

President Joe Biden also invited Haley supporters to give their support to him, saying Haley showed "a lot of courage."

Nikki Haley poses for a selfie with supporters at a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., on January 24. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

"Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin," Biden said. "Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley's supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign."

"I know there is a lot we won't agree on," Biden said in the statement shared in an email from his campaign. "But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America's adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground."

Nikki Haley campaigns in Ames, Iowa, on January 14. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI

On Sunday, Haley had secured her first primary victory, in the District of Columbia, becoming the first woman to win a Republican primary race for president.

However, Trump made nearly a clean sweep in Super Tuesday primaries, only losing Vermont to Haley.

Nikki Haley supporters await her arrival at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa, on January 14. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI

"They call it 'Super Tuesday' for a reason. This is a big one," Trump said following the victories. "And they tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there's never been one like this. There's never been one so conclusive."