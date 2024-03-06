Nikki Haley ends presidential campaign

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a rally at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ended her presidential run Wednesday morning.









After a lackluster performance on Super Tuesday, Haley was set to give a speech in Charleston on Wednesday, where sources said the former governor and U.N. ambassador would end her run for president.

Haley was Trump’s last contender for the nomination, leaving him to begin his run for the general election against President Joe Biden.

Haley had earlier said she would stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday, but in remarks to the Deseret News last week, she left her plans ambiguous following those contests.

After racking up wins across the country Tuesday, Trump called for unity.

“We have a great Republican Party with tremendous talent. And we want to have unity and we’re going to have unity, and it’s going to happen very quickly,” the former president said.

This story will be updated.