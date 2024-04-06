Nighttime work will require a detour through Hancock
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform patching and paving work on eastbound I-68 (National Freeway) at the Creek Road Bridge for one night, Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. All lanes should be reopened by 5 a.m. on Friday, April 5, weather permitting.
Since all eastbound lanes of I-68 will be closed, a detour route will require drivers to take Exit 77 (MD 144 east) through Hancock and then enter onto I-70 east.
The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Triton Construction Inc. of St. Albans, W.Va., will use variable message signs, cones, drums and temporary traffic signs to guide motorists through the work zone.
Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes.
Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.
For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.
