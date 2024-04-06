Nighttime work will require a detour through Hancock

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform patching and paving work on eastbound I-68​ (National Freeway) at the Creek Road Bridge for one night, Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. All lanes should be reopened by 5 a.m. on Friday, April 5, weather permitting.

Since all eastbound lanes of I-68 will be closed, a detour route will require drivers to take Exit 77 (MD 144 east) through Hancock and then enter onto I-70 east.

The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Triton Construction Inc. of St. Albans, W.Va., will use variable message signs, cones, drums and temporary traffic signs to guide motorists through the work zone.​

Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits as well as other traffic pattern changes.

​Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.mary​land.gov.

