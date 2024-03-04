Nightmare unfolds as woman finds Milton family home overrun by squatters

Carrie Black-Phillips was wearing a handgun on her hip Tuesday morning as she maneuvered around mounds of trash, including drug paraphernalia, that squatters had left behind in her family's home over the course of months of unauthorized residency.

She said she had been sorely tempted once to pull the weapon when the people who had chosen to shack up at her Tom Sawyer Road property taunted her as she tried to build a privacy fence to keep them out, even unplugging the power tools she was attempting to use.

She thought better of reaching for the gun, though, figuring she'd ultimately regret the decision.

"It's been a nightmare trying to deal with all this," she said. "It's very disheartening."

Black-Phillips lives in Eclectic, Alabama. She's been called upon to look after the Milton property, and attempt to fend off unwanted vagrants, since early December when her brother, who had occupied the two story structure at 5562 Tom Sawyer Road, was sent to jail.

Adam Shawn Carroll faces four charges, including felony aggravated assault, and is being held without bond. His next court appearance won't be held until March 19.

Black-Phillips stepped into her nightmare on Jan. 1. She arrived at the residence to see what was going on after hearing from neighbors that as many as 15 people were occupying the home and property.

A woman she encountered at the doorway to the home refused to let her enter. She told Black-Phillips that she was a "tenant" and therefore was entitled to 48-hour notice in advance of anyone setting foot inside the residence. She would later learn that the woman was a former girlfriend of her brother, and that the same woman is the one he is charged with assaulting.

Others identified in court documents as known trespassers on the Black-Phillips' property included Derek Davis and Collin Campbell. Both men were listed as witnesses to the alleged assault for which Carroll has been charged.

Black-Phillips questions the veracity of the stories deputies received from the three witnesses prior to their issuing an arrest warrant for the already jailed Adam Carroll.

Carrie Black-Phillips, who resides in Alabama, reads a sign left on a bedroom door by squatters in a home owned by her family on Tom Sawyer Road in Milton on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The family is trying to clean up the mess left by the squatters and are battling to keep them off the property.

Campbell, she said, had been invited by her brother to stay at the 5562 Tom Sawyers Road home with his 5-year-old daughter. After Carroll's arrest, Cambell purportedly said he had left the property, but instead continued occupying the home rent-free. Davis had moved onto the property in a pop-up camper, Black-Phillips said.

Law enforcement is familiar with the property at 5562 Tom Sawyer, having been called there 25 to 30 times in the last year, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office Lt. Blake Weekley.

The most recent visit was on Feb. 26, after Black-Phillips arrived. That day deputies evicted six people from the property and cited them for trespassing.

"They look for a vacant structure that they can occupy unbeknownst to the owner," Weekley said of the broader issue of squatting in the county. "We're seeing it more than we used to in years gone by."

The Sheriff's Office identified those removed as Alexus D. McWilliams, 27, Megan C. Zuhlke, 36, Derek P. Davis, 39, Ronald, H. Alberitton, 54, Robert A. Lange, 31, and 50-year-old Marilou P. Ross.

When she did finally get inside her family home Black-Phillips found its condition worse than she ever could have imagined. A microwave oven and washing machine had been stolen and the back door of the home had been damaged so badly a locksmith called out Monday couldn't put a lock on it.

Carrie Black-Phillips surveys trash and what she believes is drug paraphernalia left by squatters in the house owned by her family on Tom Sawyer Road in Milton on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Her family is trying to clean up the mess left by the squatters and are battling to keep them off the property.

Debris, trash and drug paraphernalia were scattered all over the house and yard, and someone had posted warning signs on the doors of the of the filthy bedrooms upstairs.

"Danger," one of the signs said. "If you try to open door and get blowen (sic) up or shocked your bad." Across the hall someone had scribbled in magic marker on the doorway to another room "keep out if you don't want to get hurt."

Since clearing the house, Black-Phillips and a small team of helpers have worked to secure the property. Her mother, who actually owns the Tom Sawyer Road home, has hired an attorney and a writ of possession has been posted on the front door.

By filing the writ of possession, the Phillips' family notified Davis, Campbell and other unnamed individuals they had five days to file a claim to tenant status at the 5562 Tom Sawyer Road home. Court records show no one had made a claim before the time limit to do so had expired.

Weekley said the law enforcement process for removing vagrants from homes owned by someone living out of town or out of state is often complicated by the Sheriff's Office's simple inability to get in touch with the legal owner.

"We have to have some type of authority to take action," he said. "Getting that is the hard part on our side."

He said once communication has been established, the Sheriff's Office looks to obtain two documents. The first is a trespass authorization form that gives deputies the ability to drop in at a given property at any time and cite anyone improperly present for trespassing. Individuals caught trespassing after an initial warning can be taken into custody.

The second document is a transient resident form that can be utilized if someone has illegally attempted to establish residency at a home. This form has to be signed by a judge and notarized, but Weekley said it gives authorities the ability to kick people out of the home without having to go through the whole legal process of evicting them.

As of Wednesday, Black-Phillips had boarded up the back door and a construction crew had been summoned to permanently repair the damage to it. She had spent the night on the grounds and chased off two trespassers. A woman had driven by and stopped to shout threats at Black-Phillips and the men helping her clean up the yard.

By Wednesday, she'd returned home to Eclectic realizing her property remains vulnerable. Many of the homeless people who were occupying her yard have settled in on a property right across the street from the Tom Sawyer Road home.

"They'll be back," she said.

Carrie Black-Phillips, who resides in Alabama, talks about damage done by squatters and her battle to keep them off of her family’s property on Tom Sawyer Road in Milton on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Carrie Black-Phillips, who resides in Alabama, points out a writ of possession that is now posted on the front door of the house owned by her family on Tom Sawyer Road in Milton on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Her family is trying to clean up the mess left by the squatters and are battling to keep them off the property.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa squatting problem at Milton Tom Sawyer Road residence