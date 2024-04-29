'The nightmare is over': Nogales-area rancher accused of shooting migrant won't face retrial

The Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office decided not to proceed with a retrial in the case against the Nogales-area rancher accused of shooting an unarmed migrant on his property.

Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink had declared a mistrial after one holdout juror refused to acquit 75-year-old rancher George Alan Kelly.

Kelly had been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting of Gabriel Cuen Buitimea and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of putting another man, Daniel Ramirez, in danger as they were crossing his 170-acre spread near the international border.

"Because of the unique circumstances and challenges surrounding this case, the Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office has decided not to seek a retrial," said Kimberly Hunley, chief deputy Santa Cruz County attorney and one of the prosecutors on the case.

A future hearing will be scheduled whether to dismiss the case with or without prejudice. On Monday, Kelly's defense said they would ask for the judge to dismiss with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

Kelly choked back tears after leaving the courtroom.

"The nightmare is over," Kelly said amid a throng of media and a vocal protester. He added that Buitimea's family has his sincere sympathy.

The case centered on the death of Buitimea who had entered the United States illegally with Ramirez looking for work and seeking to escape extreme poverty. They were running south toward Mexico on Jan. 30, 2023, trying to evade U.S. Border Patrol agents when Kelly was accused of shooting at them nine times with an AK-47 semiautomatic assault rifle, according to the prosecution. The defense maintained that Kelly saw five armed men crossing his property firing warning shots up in the air. No bullet was ever retrieved.

"We got the right result," defense attorney Brenna Larkin said. "I would have preferred a not-guilty verdict, and then this would always be gone forever, and they would never have to worry about this. Alan and his wife are good people. He didn’t shoot anybody. He didn't hurt anybody. Everybody has their opinions, but I'm glad he got a good result."

Protesters said they want justice for Buitimea's family

Five protesters associated with the Border Patrol Victims Network stood in front of the courthouse with signs saying, "Gabriel was a human being" and "retrial now." The group also hung a banner that said Gabriel's murder was a hate crime.

A protester yelled after Kelly as he walked to his car after the hearing. The protester implored Kelly to tell the truth.

"Mr. Kelly, you can confess. ... Speak the truth, Mr. Kelly. A sham trial is not right. Many more murders will be on your back," said Ana Maria Vasquez, a member of the Border Patrol Victims Network.

She argued with a Kelly supporter in Spanish outside the courthouse, noting that Buitimea was the breadwinner for a family of seven kids.

"It could have happened to you, or it could have happened to me or my partner," Vasquez said, noting what precedence this could set for anyone walking through ranchers' land.

Another activist said the case should have been tried in Tucson, where there is a more diverse jury pool.

"The district attorney, to prosecute this case properly, should have taken it out of this county into Tucson," said Magdaleno Roe Avila, a human rights activist.

He also criticized the judge for prohibiting certain evidence to use in their deliberations.

"They did not allow the book that Mr. Kelly has written that had some racist thoughts in it and that they did not take that into account, which they should have in any other court," he said. "They would have."

The book was self-published in 2013 and followed a southern Arizona rancher who must rescue his family and horses after they are kidnapped near the Arizona-Mexico border.

In the book, the borderlands are described as a “war zone” where U.S. landowners have no choice but to protect their lives and property “by risking their very lives.”

In January, prosecutors argued to introduce the book into the murder trial. The defense argued the book was a work of fiction and was misleading.

