Nightmare commuting week continues as NJ Transit service suspended again Friday

Daily commuters saw no respite Friday morning as once again, Amtrak overhead wire issues forced the suspension of NJ Transit service in and out of New York Penn Station.

NJ Transit posted the alert at about 7:45 a.m., the morning after a brutal Thursday evening commute complicated by more overhead wire problems and a brush fire in Secaucus.

1 of 2: Rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 21, 2024

Amtrak posted: "As of 8:24 am ET, Due to a disabled commuter train in New York (NYP), All rail services will be delayed/modified between PHL & NYP. Resumption of service is estimated at 12:00 pm. Delays of at least 60 mins are expected. Updates to come."

The issues come during another stifling hot day as New Jersey also remains stuck in a heat wave.

