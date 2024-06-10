Nightly closures planned for Legacy Parkway starting tonight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation will be reducing Legacy Parkway down to a single lane each night in both directions throughout the summer starting Monday night, June 10.

The closures are to allow UDOT to repave and restripe the highway as well as install new signs between 500 South in Bountiful to the I-15 ramps in Farmington.

Legacy Parkway construction zone (Courtesy: UDOT)

“We’re always working to provide Utahns a safe and comfortable ride and this project helps us accomplish that,” said UDOT Region One Director Rob Wight. “We want to take care of what we have and ensure that these roads are in great shape and last for years to come.”

UDOT said in addition to lane closures, drivers who take Legacy Parkway can also expect shoulder closures and some ramp closures throughout the summer months. UDOT said only one ramp will be closed at any time but drivers can expect 15-minute delays and restrictions for cars and trucks over 13 feet high.

All closures are expected to start at 6 p.m. and will reopen in time for the morning commute.

UDOT expects the project to be completed by the end of September, however, notes all schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.