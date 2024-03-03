Nightlife operator Team Market Group buys more downtown Orlando property

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Team Market Group, a nightlife operator with a growing real estate portfolio in Orlando, has made another significant purchase.

Orlando Business Journal has learned the local group paid $3.2 million for the property at 126 E. Colonial Drive in downtown Orlando, in a deal that closed Feb. 28.

The property includes a two-story, 30,100-square-foot office building on a 0.85-acre lot at the southwest corner of East Colonial Drive and Irma Avenue.

