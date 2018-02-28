Night Sky – March 2018: two full Moons, and the Plough explained

Full Moon: As in January, there will be two of these in March - PETE LAWRENCE

As was the case in January, there are two full Moons in March, one on the 2nd and one on the 31st.

The second full Moon in a month has popularly become known as a Blue Moon even though this is not the original definition. That stated a Blue Moon was the third full Moon in a season which contained four full Moons.

The occurrence of two full Moons in January followed by two in March takes place approximately four times every century.

Venus over the Solent in December 2016. This month, it will be joined by its Solar System neighbour, Mercury Credit: PETE LAWRENCE

During March, Venus becomes more prominent in the evening twilight sky. On March 4, this most spectacular of planets is joined by its inner Solar System neighbour Mercury. Both planets are separated by a little over one degree after sunset. This is roughly equal to the width of your little finger viewed at arm’s length. Both Venus and Mercury will appear very bright at this time, although Venus easily outshines its neighbour. Elusive Mercury remains visible in the evening twilight for much of the month.

The Plough explained

During the hours of darkness, the familiar shape of the Plough can be seen almost directly overhead around midnight. Despite its prominent appearance, the Plough is an unofficial shape referred to as an asterism. This pattern has many different names including the Big Dipper, Charles’s Wain, the Great Wagon and the Saucepan.

The familiar Plough, or Saucepan, is formed from seven mid-brightness stars Credit: PETE LAWRENCE

It forms part of the constellation known as the Great Bear, Ursa Major, and in legend represents the bear’s backside and elongated tail. In legend, this unusually long tail resulted from Zeus grabbing Ursa Major and Ursa Minor (the Little Bear) by their tails and swinging them around violently before despatching them into the night sky.

Plough

The five inner Plough stars move together in space but it takes tens of thousands of years for any serious change in overall shape to be noticeable

All of the stars in the Plough, with the exception of Dubhe and Alkaid, belong to an association of stars moving through space together. Known as the Ursa Major Moving Group, its members have a common age of around 500 million years.

Pointers

The Pointers, Dubhe and Merak, point at the Pole Star, Polaris

The two stars forming the side of the blade furthest from the handle are individually named Dubhe and Merak. They are known collectively as the Pointers because they conveniently point at the Pole Star, Polaris. Once Polaris has been identified, dropping a vertical from it to the horizon locates north. A useful characteristic of the Plough is that, from the UK at least, it is circumpolar, meaning it never sets. As long as it is dark and clear, it is relatively easy to find the Plough and thus work out your cardinal directions.