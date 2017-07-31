Night sky – August 2017: shooting stars and America eclipsed

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky close to the Seven Sisters or Pleiades open cluster - PETE LAWRENCE

During August, our planet passes through debris strewn around the orbit of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. The particles, or meteoroids, encountered tend to be small, typically about the size of a grain of sand. Although on parallel orbits, a perspective effect makes it look like the meteor trails produced emanate from a small region of sky. What is being described here is a meteor shower and the apparent point of origin is known as the shower radiant.

This particular shower produces meteors from July 23 to Aug 23 from a radiant drifting slowly in position from the W-shaped constellation of Cassiopeia, eastwards into Camelopardalis.

Perseid radiant movement

The apparent movement of the Perseid radiant between July and August. The best rates will occur on night from Aug 11/12 to 13/14

The number of meteors produced is low throughout much of the period. However, during the nights centred around August 12, we pass through the densest part of the stream and the number of meteors increases. The radiant is in Perseus when this happens so this is known as the Perseid meteor shower.

How to get the best view

A meteor shower’s activity is expressed by its zenithal hourly rate or ZHR. At its peak on August 12-13, the Perseid shower will have a ZHR of 80-100 meteors-per- hour.

Bright events such as this Perseid fireball occur when larger meteroids, typically around the size of a grape, vaporise in Earth's atmosphere

This normalised value is calculated on the assumption that the radiant is directly overhead, sky conditions are perfect and that you can see the whole sky in one go. In reality few of these conditions are ever met and the visual rate experienced is significantly lower than the published ZHR.

A bright Perseid photographed in a partly cloudy sky illuminated by bright moonlight

However, a bright Moon will interfere this year. The best viewing strategy will be to find as dark a location as possible and centre your view approximately two-thirds up the sky. Look in any direction where the Moon cannot be seen. Fainter trails will be lost to moonlight but bright ones should still be visible.

The Great American Eclipse

This year’s Perseid maximum occurs less than two weeks before a total eclipse of the Sun set to be seen along a 71-mile (115km) wide track which crosses the United States of America.

A second contact diamond ring photographed from MS Boudicca in the middle of the Norwegian Sea in March 2015