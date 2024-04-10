Late-night police chase ends with male driver dead on Gumwood Road

Police lights

MISHAWAKA — A male driver died Tuesday night after fleeing from police in a vehicle pursuit.

The Mishawaka Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a silver Dodge Ram around 11:15 p.m. April 9 near the intersection of Liberty Drive and West Marion Street in response to a driver who stopped on the Canadian National Railway tracks as a man and woman exited the vehicle before the driver fled north at a high rate of speed.

Officers reported that the driver continued north into a Knollwood subdivision off of Gumwood Road. Police stated that for reasons unknown, the driver exited the subdivision, headed south on Gumwood Road and shot himself in the head. The vehicle came to a stop at a fence.

Medics were called to scene. Mishawaka police reported that the driver died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the Mishawaka Police Department's detective bureau. More information will be released at a later time.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Man dead after police chase from evading traffic stop