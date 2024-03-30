Late-night launch, wide-open beach pair for popping Photo of the Week

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center on its 6-42 Mission. The rocket launched at 11:09 p.m. EDT, Saturday March 23rd .

Between delays and lightning over the ocean, FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Malcolm Denemark wasn't sure SpaceX Starlink 6-42, with the company's latest batch of internet satellites, was going to go at all.

But it did, soaring from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 11:09 p.m March 23. And from his vantage point at Alan Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach, Denemark captured this stark yet popping image, the streak in the sky arced over the water, a handful of onlookers and an empty lifeguard tower.

"The weather was bad, and the launch kept getting pushed back," Denemark said.

"It was really weird ... the beach, at the end of State Road 520, was almost deserted. I'd thought it would be packed, but there were maybe 10 people there. A lot of people probably had to leave because of the delays. But it turned out that it was such a great view."

A great photo, too.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Delayed launch dazzles: Photo of the Week, March 24-30