Late night fire rages in downtown Ballinger power outages reported

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- A large fire broke out in downtown Ballinger Saturday night just after 8pm. Police on scene say they believe the structure to be a medical supply building. No injuries have been reported and officers say they do not believe the building to have been occupied at the time. However the area around the building was evacuated due to danger of explosions.

Multiple power outages have been reported in Ballinger, though it is unconfirmed if they are related to a fire.

KTAB/KRBC crews on scene report having heard “pop” and “boom” sounds coming from the area of the fire. Capturing video and pictures of the scene as multiple Fire departments responded working to contain the blaze. Our crews describing the building as “fully engulfed”. Also witnessing multiple additional fire fighting units headed towards downtown Ballinger from the Winters area.

As of last update around 10pm Saturday, crews are still working to extinguish the flames and the area around the building has been cordoned off by law enforcement due to safety concerns.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to provide updates on the situation as they become available.

