Nigeria Lawmakers Weigh Amendment to Central Bank Law

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian lawmakers are weighing amendments to legislation governing the central bank that would create a committee to coordinate monetary and fiscal policy, raising questions about potential implications for bank independence.

A trio of legislative proposals are making their way through the Senate but must be debated before they can advance to the desk of President Bola Tinubu for his assent or veto.

The drafts include proposals to add the head of the revenue agency and auditor general to the bank’s board, and set up a policy coordination committee led by the finance minister.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that changing the law could undermine central bank independence, a sentiment echoed by the nation’s financial industry.

Nigeria is fighting the highest rate of inflation in 28 years and part of the problem stems from past central bank practices of funding the government by printing money – something current Governor Olayemi Cardoso says won’t happen on his watch.

Tinubu appointed Cardoso in September after replacing the previous head of the central bank, who was subsequently arrested on charges including fraud, which he denies.

